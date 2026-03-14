SINGAPORE, March 14 — The Law Society of Singapore has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Aljunied GRC MP

Pritam Singh.

The move, required under the Legal Profession Act, follows information received from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that Singh had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”, Singapore-based news outlets reported.

The proceedings formally started on March 4.

The Workers’ Party leader, reported by The Straits Times as a non-practising lawyer, was convicted in February last year of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee investigating former MP Raeesah Khan’s false statements in Parliament.

He lost his appeal at the High Court and paid a total fine of S$14,000 (RM49,500) last December.

A case management conference was held in the Supreme Court earlier this week, with Singh representing himself while the Law Society was represented by lawyers from Drew & Napier, CNA reported.

Under the Legal Profession Act, the Law Society must apply for disciplinary action against a regulated legal practitioner convicted of offences involving fraud or dishonesty.

Possible sanctions include being struck off the roll, a financial penalty of up to S$100,000 (RM353,500), or a censure.

For disciplinary cases, the Law Society first brings charges to a tribunal, which determines guilt, followed by a hearing before the Court of Three Judges for final sanctions.

Singh was formally removed as leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on January 15 after Parliament passed a motion deeming him unfit for the role.

The Workers’ Party has also established an internal panel to review Singh’s conviction and whether it contravenes party rules.

The Law Society said the matter is pending before the court, and it is not appropriate to comment at this point.