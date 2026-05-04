KOTA KINABALU, May 4 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor is confident the state’s tourism sector will remain resilient despite challenges posed by the current Middle East conflict.

He said that while the government has been refining its strategies, continued investor interest in the state showed Sabah would be able to weather the challenges.

“This crisis will fundamentally reshape how we operate. Every sector will be affected, which means we must adapt and innovate in our business practices.

“Yet, the future remains bright. Despite these obstacles, I am heartened to see strong investor confidence in Sabah’s tourism sector,” he said during his speech at the grand opening of the Sheraton Kota Kinabalu hotel here.

Hajiji said the state tourism ministry had stepped up efforts to ensure Sabah remains an attractive global destination in response to emerging industry challenges.

He outlined strategies such as fostering partnerships with global airlines to enhance connectivity, developing premium tourism products, improving service standards to international benchmarks, and hosting high-value events.

“Through these efforts, we will position Sabah as both a premier holiday destination and a dynamic business hub,” he said.

Hajiji said several other hotel brands were also in the pipeline, including Avani and Fairfield by Marriott, Grandis at The Peninsula in Kota Kinabalu, Club Med in Kuala Penyu, InterContinental in Papar, and Wyndham in Semporna.

The developments are expected to add 2,740 rooms to the state’s existing hotel inventory.

He said the projects would not only create hundreds of jobs through the hotels themselves, but also generate opportunities across supply chains, services, and related businesses.

“Local suppliers, restaurants, and attractions will benefit tremendously.

“Beyond the economic benefits, these new hotel developments will elevate Sabah’s profile as a premier destination. They will attract conferences, corporate events, and travellers who will experience the very best we have to offer, thereby strengthening our economy through sustained tourism revenue,” he said.

Hajiji said the developments were timely ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and would also serve as a catalyst for Sabah’s preparations for Visit Sabah Year 2027.

He also expressed confidence that the RM300 million Sheraton Kota Kinabalu would help showcase Sabah’s culture, heritage, and warm hospitality.