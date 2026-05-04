BRUSSELS, ‌May 4 — European nations have “gotten ​the message” from US President Donald Trump and are now ensuring that agreements on ‌the use of military bases are being implemented, Nato ​Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Trump has accused some Nato nations of not doing enough to support the United States ​in the Iran war. In a further sign of his discontent with European allies, the US announced on Friday plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

“Yes, there has been some ‌disappointment from the US side, but Europeans have listened,” ⁠Rutte told reporters at ⁠a European Political Community summit in ⁠Armenia.

“They are now making ⁠sure that ⁠all the bilateral basing agreements are being implemented,” he said.

Nato member Spain has said that military bases ⁠on its territory cannot be used for the war with Iran.

But Rutte said other Nato countries such as Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Britain, France and Germany were implementing requests for the use ⁠of bases and other logistical support.

Rutte also said “more and more” European nations were pre-positioning assets such as ⁠minehunters and minesweepers close to the Gulf to be ready ⁠for ⁠a “next phase”.

Multiple European nations have said they are willing ​to take part in a ​mission to help ensure freedom ‌of navigation through the Strait of ​Hormuz once the ​war is over. — Reuters