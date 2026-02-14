SINGAPORE, Feb 14 — Singapore has launched investigations into 231 individuals suspected of being involved in scam activities that caused losses exceeding S$6.35 million (RM19.61 million), following a two-week nationwide police operation.

Of the total, 66 women and 165 men aged between 14 and 84 are being investigated for offences including cheating, money laundering and providing illegal payment services, The Straits Times reported.

The investigations, conducted from Jan 30 to Feb 12, were carried out by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions, the police said in a statement on Friday.

“Police believe the suspects are linked to more than 900 scam cases, including e-commerce, investment and job scams,” the report stated.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds or provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane. — Bernama