KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Shopping malls and major commercial areas in the capital are bustling as Chinese New Year approaches, with crowds turning out to complete last-minute preparations amid vibrant decorations.

A Bernama survey found business premises decked with red lanterns and festive ornaments, while temporary stalls selling mandarin oranges, festive cookies, clothing and home decorations have been drawing steady crowds since last week.

Private sector employee Lim Siew Ling, 32, said she took advantage of the weekend to complete her shopping before returning to her hometown to celebrate with her family, saying the lively atmosphere adds to the excitement of the season.

“Every year, people tend to shop at the last minute. Although it’s tiring, the atmosphere makes me even more excited to celebrate with my family,” she said, adding that she had also prepared small gifts for relatives ahead of the annual family reunion.

Shoppers are busy selecting festive decorations in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year during a visit to a decorative items shop at Petaling Street, Kuala Lumpur, February 13, 2026. — Bernama pic

Festive decoration trader Wong Kok Seng, 45, said sales this year have increased compared with last year as customers began shopping earlier and were willing to spend more on home decorations, he said.

He noted that unique items such as LED lanterns, zodiac replicas and colourful dining table sets have also gained popularity alongside traditional decorations.

“Business is busiest now, especially at night. Many customers are looking for decorations for reunion dinners and home preparations so the atmosphere is more festive when families gather,” he said.

A schoolteacher, Chong Mei Ling, 27, said she took advantage of the long holiday to buy festive foods, including nian gao and traditional sweets, as gifts before returning to Penang to celebrate Chinese New Year with her family.

Private sector employee Tan Chin Seong, 31, and his wife Yow May Sim, 30, were busy selecting decorative items in preparation for Chinese New Year at a decoration shop during a survey at Petaling Street, February 13, 2026. — Bernama pic

She said the holiday also allowed her to purchase ingredients and other necessities to prepare simple dishes to share during family gatherings, adding that she looks forward to the festive season each year.

“I always look forward to this festive season because I really enjoy festive snacks, and I’m excited to go back to Penang and celebrate with my family, as we rarely get to meet.

“It feels special to be part of the festive preparations in Kuala Lumpur before heading home, and the decorations and bustling atmosphere really get me in the mood for the celebrations,” she said.

She added that the cheerful decorations across the city reflect the harmony and cultural diversity of Malaysian society. — Bernama