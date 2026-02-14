KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — All members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have been sternly reminded not to be involved in any form of meetings or gatherings organised by individuals who have been expelled by the party’s Disciplinary Board.

Bersatu secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said it was an offence for any member to collude with individuals or parties who acted contrary to the party’s Constitution and who uttered abusive remarks that tarnished the party’s good name and dignity.

“The Disciplinary Board has decided that (Bersatu deputy president) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and several individuals have been stripped of their membership rights under Clause 22.5 with effect Feb 13, 2026, for breaching Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu Constitution.

“Under Clause 9.1.1, every member has the responsibility to uphold the aims and objectives of the party and to implement party policies, while Clause 9.1.4 stipulates that every member must comply with the party Constitution as well as the Rules of the Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for Party Members,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohamed Azmin said any breach of these provisions could be subject to disciplinary action as stipulated under Clause 22.1 of the party’s Constitution.

“I seek the cooperation of all party leaders and members to uphold the party Constitution and to love Bersatu as an inclusive, progressive vehicle for the future of the ummah and the beloved nation of Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamed Azmin said in a statement that

The Disciplinary Board, which convened yesterday, also decided to sack five other leaders from the party. — Bernama