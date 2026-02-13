KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 — The suspect in a murder case involving a woman whose body was hacked into several parts and dumped at rubbish sites is believed to have acted out of jealousy after the victim ended their engagement and married someone else.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the victim was a 44-year-old foreign national holding an IMM13 document.

He said investigators believe the victim had gone to the suspect’s family home to meet the 71-year-old man prior to the incident.

“We believe the motive behind this killing was jealousy and resentment.

“The victim had married another person, which led the suspect’s jealousy. This escalated into an argument that ultimately resulted in the murder,” he said during a press conference at the Sabah police headquarters today.

Jauteh said that during their engagement period, the suspect claimed that the victim used about RM7,000 belonging to the suspect.

The suspect said he had acted alone.

The second suspect — the man’s 19 year old son — was detained to assist investigations, as he was reportedly outside the house at the time the argument occurred.

It was reported yesterday that the woman’s remains were discovered separately at several rubbish disposal locations around Taman Indah Permai.

Her arm and leg was discovered first at about 6.30am stuffed into a black bag at one dump site near shop lots.

Her head and torso was found at about 11.40am at a different dump site.

Police are continuing investigations to complete the case file.