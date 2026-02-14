KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, graced a Chinese New Year dinner at a hotel here yesterday.

Arriving at 7.50 pm, their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by businessman Tan Sri Jason Goh and his wife Puan Sri Pernille Goh, who organised the dinner.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife; Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup and his wife; as well as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Steven Sim.

Also in attendance were Selangor’s Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and his wife Datin Seri Florence were also present.

At the dinner, Sultan Sharafuddin graciously joined in the Yee Sang ceremony involving a traditional Chinese New Year dish symbolising prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

The dinner was also enlivened by a lion dance performance by the Woo Ling Yee Jia troupe in front of about 140 guests. — Bernama