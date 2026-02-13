ALOR SETAR, Feb 13 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is now at its strongest level and its strength must continue to be built to ensure the party remains solid, said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said although PKR faces heavier challenges compared with other parties, teamwork could mobilise strength and in turn secure victory for the party.

“Focus on how to build strength so that ‘the ship can dock with style and stability’,” he said when speaking at the Kedah PKR Convention here today.

However, he said all parties must not assume that everything within the party is perfect.

“I acknowledge that over the past three years, since I assumed the post of prime minister, I have paid less attention to the party because I wanted to fix the economy and put the government in order. — Bernama

MORE TO COME