KOTA BHARU, Feb 13 — Arrowhead chips, locally known as ‘kerepek ngaku’, continue to be a sought-after snack for the Chinese community during the Lunar New Year, with demand now surging in Singapore and Brunei.

Entrepreneur Rohayu Wahidin, 39, said the arrowhead tuber season occurs only once a year, from November until February, and during this window, she is kept busy fulfilling orders for the popular snack, with sales reaching nearly RM4,000 to date.

“Arrowhead tubers are only available once a year, they are very difficult to find during other seasons, and this uniqueness is why all races enjoy them,” she told Bernama at her residence in Kampung Panji here recently.

The Kuantan-born entrepreneur said the idea to produce the chips was sparked in 2020 after she saw a friend post the preparation process on Facebook.

She noted that after sharing photos of her products on social media, the response was overwhelming, despite the price of raw tubers ranging from RM7 to RM9 per kilogramme.

“This season alone, I have produced about 45 kg of fried chips, which required 180 kg of raw tubers.

“Demand has now reached Singapore and Brunei. We also sell through other platforms such as Shopee and TikTok,” she said, adding that she recently received a corporate order for 100 small jars.

Rohayu said most of her overseas customers are from the Chinese community, for whom the tuber is a traditional seasonal staple. It also gained popularity among the Malay and Indian communities.

Regarding the preparation process, she explained that it is similar to making other tuber-based chips, starting with peeling and washing, then thin-slicing, and frying in hot oil.

“After frying, the chips are put through a machine to remove excess oil. This ensures they stay crisp longer and do not turn rancid before being packed into various sizes,” she said.

“Besides the original flavour, we have added other varieties such as spicy, cheese, and salted egg. Some customers also request a saltier taste,” she said.

She offers three sizes: small (90 gm) priced at RM11 per jar, medium (160 gm) at RM19, and large (380 gm) at RM42.

She added that the primary challenge is securing a steady supply of tubers, as they are not available in all supermarkets and must occasionally be sourced from other states, such as Pahang.

“Demand usually multiplies as the festival approaches, forcing my assistants and me to work late into the night to ensure all orders are completed on schedule,” she said. — Bernama