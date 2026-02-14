WELLINGTON, Feb 14 — New Zealand and Singapore have signed a new electronic certification arrangement to streamline trade in food and primary products, a senior New Zealand official said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

“It will streamline border processes, improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance supply chain security and integrity, and help products clear borders and reach markets sooner,” said New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment and Agriculture Todd McClay.

The deal, signed in Singapore, replaces the current paper-based system with a real-time digital exchange of export health certification, verifying that goods meet animal or plant health, hygiene, and food safety standards required by the importing country, said a New Zealand government statement.

Singapore is one of New Zealand’s closest trade partners, with New Zealand’s food and primary product exports to Singapore reaching NZ$1.2 billion (RM2.8 billion) in the year to Nov 30, 2025, the minister said. — Bernama-Xinhua