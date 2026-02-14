KUALA NERUS, Feb 14 — An elderly woman was killed early this morning after being struck by a motorcycle while on her way to a surau for Subuh prayers.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said a member of the public reported the accident involving a pedestrian and a p-hailing motorcycle at 7.32 am.

The victim, Minah Abu Bakar, 73, was walking from her home in Kampung Panji, Merbau Patah, towards Surau Haji Ahmad when she crossed into the path of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, Muhammad Lutfi Che Ali, 22, was travelling from Alur Limbat, Marang, to Batu Enam to pick up a food order.

“The victim died from severe injuries, while the motorcyclist is being treated at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for multiple injuries,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama