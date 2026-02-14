SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 14 — Penang has implemented a long-term solution to address a long-standing environmental challenge in managing livestock waste with the launch of the Kampung Valdor Centralised Biogas Facility in South Seberang Perai here.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Valdor facility has been operational since March 2024 and centralises treatment while converting livestock waste into renewable energy within a regulated and professionally managed system.

“Currently, the facility serves 20 farms with around 30,000 pigs and has the capacity to expand to handle waste generated by up to 90,000 pigs in future phases,” he said in his speech at the launch this morning.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow at the launch of the Kampung Valdor Centralised Biogas Facility in South Seberang Perai. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The facility processed 120 metric tonnes of pig waste per day in 2025 and produced up to 0.6 megawatts under intermittent operation.

“At full design capacity, it can generate up to 1.2 megawatts, with 1 megawatt exported to the national grid,” he said.

He said the facility is designed to process up to 226,000 metric tonnes of livestock waste and produce approximately 10.5 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy per year.

He added that the RM25.9 million private investment project by Timeless Green Sdn Bhd has created skilled employment opportunities while significantly reducing odours and improving the surrounding environment.

“These are not projections; they are recorded outcomes. That is why today’s launch is significant, as the facility is operational, delivering results and ready to serve as a reference model,” he said.

Chow said livestock farming is an important pillar of Penang’s agri-food sector, with 113 pig farms and about 89,857 pigs statewide.

In Valdor, there are 44 farms with about 42,277 pigs.

“At this scale, effective waste management is not optional; it is fundamental to safeguarding air quality, protecting water systems and preserving community wellbeing,” he said.

Using the same approach, he said there are plans to build a similar waste-to-energy and centralised treatment facility in Kampung Selamat, another area with a high concentration of pig farms.

The Kampung Valdor Centralised Biogas Facility in South Seberang Perai. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The facility in Kampung Selamat is expected to take between one and two years to build, with a target of being operational by 2029, he said.

“We have already identified a site for the facility and the selected company will begin the process once all relevant approvals have been obtained,” he added.

He said letters of intent have also been secured from breeders in North Seberang Perai who are prepared to adopt biogas solutions.

At the same time, he said the state will continue to encourage and monitor farm upgrades, including closed-farm systems with stronger biosecurity and environmental controls, in close collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services and other agencies.