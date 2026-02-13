KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Police have confirmed that 89 injuries, believed to be stab wounds and defensive cuts, were found on the body of a woman who was believed to have been killed by her husband in an incident at SPK Damansara, Kepong, on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said that these details were obtained from the post-mortem results conducted yesterday at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and added that while there were 89 injuries on the wife’s body and neck, the husband sustained 10 injuries.

The victim’s body was claimed by her next of kin yesterday for burial rites.

Fadil shared these updates with reporters after launching the Kuala Lumpur Contingent-level Op Selamat 25 in conjunction with the 2026 Chinese New Year at a shopping mall today.

He added that the investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor this coming Monday for further action.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that a 54-year-old man had allegedly stabbed his 52-year-old wife multiple times before committing suicide, an act believed to be triggered by a misunderstanding at their home in Sunway SPK Damansara.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari had earlier said that police found the man’s body with a neck wound, while the woman’s body bore stab wounds on several parts of her body.

In a separate development, Fadil stated that the suspect in the murder of a homeless woman in front of a secondary school on Jalan Sentul last Monday is believed to be mentally unstable.

Further examinations revealed that the 46-year-old suspect suffers from mental health issues and is currently remanded for six days from February 10 to 15. The investigation papers for this case will also be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Monday.

Fadil said that the motive has yet to be identified, but the cause of death was confirmed as head injuries resulting from blunt force trauma.

To date, statements have been recorded from nine witnesses to assist with the investigation.

On February 10, it was reported that a local unemployed man was arrested in Sentul following the discovery of the woman’s body.

Physical examinations showed the victim had a four-centimeter wound on the upper right side of her head and swelling on her eyelids. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama