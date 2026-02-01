SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — Water activities have been suspended at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches in Sentosa after a crocodile was spotted near Sentosa Cove, according to The Straits Times.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and the National Parks Board (NParks) were alerted to the reptile’s presence on the evening of Jan 31.

According to the report, SDC said a joint team was immediately activated to search for the crocodile, and the search is ongoing.

While the beaches remain open to the public, swimming, kayaking and other water activities are not allowed at the three sites, SDC was reported saying.

Patrols and monitoring across Sentosa’s beachfront areas have also been stepped up.

“Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signages and instructions on the ground,” the corporation was quoted as saying.

Authorities advised anyone who encounters the crocodile to remain calm and back away slowly.