KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz today called a disciplinary complaint lodged against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin “baseless,” arguing that it misinterprets the president’s constitutional powers within the party.

The complaint was reportedly filed by two former Bersatu MPs who had been suspended or expelled, along with another complainant, and focused on a leaked internal letter from Muhyiddin to coalition party leaders in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“First question: Does the president have executive powers to negotiate with parties outside the party? Answer: Yes, it is legitimate and allowed,” Tun Faisal, who is Bersatu information chief, posted on his Facebook page.

“Second question: Is the accusation that the Bersatu president lied well-founded? Answer: It is baseless,” he added.

He said that the letter discussed preliminary proposals on restructuring PN’s leadership, including the chairmanship, and stressed that these were internal deliberations, not final decisions.

Tun Faisal said the complaint wrongly portrayed standard political negotiation as misconduct, and that Muhyiddin acted within the party’s constitution and governance rules.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of Bersatu’s internal politics and the ongoing debate over coalition leadership within PN.