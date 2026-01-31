GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — The Penang state government is giving full space to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to carry out its investigation into allegations of abuse of power involving a senior state official.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the MACC had confirmed that investigations were underway, and that the state government would not interfere or conduct an internal probe.

“Since the MACC has begun its investigation, the state government will leave the matter entirely to the commission to carry out its duties independently, as we are not investigators, but we will provide full cooperation,” he told reporters after a walkabout in conjunction with Thaipusam at Jalan Air Terjun today.

He said this in response to reports that the Penang MACC had opened an investigation paper into allegations of abuse of power involving a senior state government official over the purchase of land using zakat funds.

The MACC reportedly said the probe was initiated after a state assemblyman raised the issue during the state legislative assembly sitting late last year.

It was reported that the MACC investigation team had visited several offices to obtain relevant documents, which are currently being examined and had also recorded statements from two individuals believed to be linked to the case.

Chow said the issue had been addressed during the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting in November last year, and the explanation given then was deemed satisfactory.

However, he said the issue had been raised again recently, prompting the MACC to launch an official investigation.

Chow said the senior officer was continuing to perform his duties as usual pending the results of the investigation.

Asked whether the state government had summoned the officer for further explanations, Chow said it was unnecessary as the government was satisfied with the explanations already provided. — Bernama