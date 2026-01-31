SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered two additional Dumex Dulac infant formula products to be withdrawn from sale after detecting the cereulide toxin in recent tests.

SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a joint statement, reported by the Straits Times, that two more children who consumed the implicated batches developed mild symptoms linked to cereulide exposure.

The agencies said “all the cases have since recovered,” bringing the total number of affected children to three.

They said the latest recall follows the completion of SFA’s testing of all infant formula products available at major retailers in Singapore.

According to the statement, both newly identified batches may have used the same raw ingredient associated with earlier contaminated products.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by the Bacillus cereus bacterium and is known for its resistance to heat, alkalinity and standard filtration processes.

The toxin can trigger nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

The agencies said there are currently no definitive laboratory tests that can confirm cereulide poisoning in patients.

CDA said it is working with SFA and medical practitioners to monitor for possible cases among children.

SFA said it directed the recall as a precautionary step.

The affected items are Dumex Dulac Stage 1 and Dumex Dulac Stage 2, both in 800g tins with batch numbers 101575737 and 101570779 and expiry dates of September 5, 2027.

Both products were manufactured in Thailand.

The agencies said nine batches of imported infant formula have now been flagged, representing about 5 per cent of Singapore’s imported supply.

They added that the implicated batches form only a small portion of the overall infant formula available locally.

Consumers who purchased the affected tins are advised not to feed them to children.

Parents whose children consumed the products and feel unwell should seek medical attention promptly.

SFA and CDA first recalled two products on January 17 — Nestle NAN HA1 SupremePro and Dumex Dulac 1 — after detecting cereulide.

Nestle had earlier announced a recall on January 5 in several European markets due to a “quality issue” involving an ingredient from one of its suppliers.

The recall expanded on January 8 to Africa, the Americas and Asia, with at least 37 countries issuing health alerts linked to the contamination.