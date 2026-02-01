KUCHING, Feb 1 — A 35-year-old male teacher in Lubok Antu was brought before the Sri Aman Sessions Court on January 30 to face 30 charges relating to offences framed under the Penal Code and the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sarawak, in a Facebook post, said the first case involving the first victim, the teacher was charged with three counts under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017; one count under Section 377C of the Penal Code; two counts under Section 377CA of the Penal Code; 12 counts under Section 5 of the Act; and three counts under Section 10 of the same Act.

“For the second case involving the second victim, the accused faces four charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017; four charges under Section 5 of the same Act; and one charge under Section 10, also under the same Act.

“All the charges were read out before the Sri Aman Sessions Court judge, and the accused pleaded not guilty to all 30 charges,” added CID Sarawak.

The prosecution is being conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Farhan Mohd Fauzi, and the court has fixed March 5 for the next mention of the case.

The accused was granted bail of RM30,000 with two local sureties, but he failed to post bail and thus, was ordered to be detained in Sri Aman Prison pending the next court date. — The Borneo Post