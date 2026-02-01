PAPAR, Feb 31 — A 38-year-old man was injured after a three-tonne 99Speedmart lorry skidded off the road at Kampung Purak, Papar, on Friday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 6.21pm and personnel from the Papar fireststion arrived at the scene at 6.35pm, about 12km away.

The driver was found trapped and was successfully extricated using special rescue equipment.

The victim received initial treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services team before being transported to hospital.

The operation, was brought under control and concluded at 7pm after the area was declared safe. — Daily Express