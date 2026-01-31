SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — Singapore will release about 1,300 Build‑To‑Order flats with waiting times of under three years in its February sales exercise, with projects in Tampines and Sembawang offering some of the fastest completion timelines to date.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) confirmed the details in a statement, noting that the upcoming launch includes one of the fastest‑built projects since shorter‑wait flats were introduced in 2018, according to a Straits Times report.

HDB said Tampines Bliss, a 284‑unit project in Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 22, will have a waiting time of one year and 11 months.

The agency said it will also offer more than 4,300 balance flats, exceeding the 3,000 units it had earlier planned to release.

Balance flats allow buyers to apply for units at different stages of completion from earlier BTO launches.

HDB said around 20 per cent of these balance units have already been completed, while the rest remain under construction.

Tampines Bliss will comprise three 10‑storey blocks with three‑ and four‑room flats, along with playgrounds, fitness areas, a therapeutic garden, an eatery and a pre‑school.

Residents will be able to reach Tampines Park Connector, Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Town Park through a green corridor within the development.

The second Tampines project, Tampines Nova, will have a waiting time of two years and eight months.

Tampines Nova sits between Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Concourse, and is about a five‑minute walk from Tampines MRT station and Our Tampines Hub.

The project will offer 255 units of two‑room flexi and four‑room flats across two blocks.

HDB said the development is linked to nearby parks and cycling paths, including Sun Plaza Park, Tampines Boulevard Park, Tampines Central Park and Sungei Tampines.

The Sembawang Deck project, located in the new Sembawang North housing area, will have a waiting time of two years and nine months.

It will offer 777 units of two‑room flexi, three‑, four‑ and five‑room flats on a site along Admiralty Street and Admiralty Lane.

The project will include amenities such as a pre‑school, eatery, minimart and shops.

Nearby facilities include Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub next to Sembawang MRT station.

HDB said more amenities will be added to Sembawang North, including a neighbourhood centre with shops and dining options and a 1ha park with playgrounds and fitness stations.

The 1,316 shorter‑wait flats form part of HDB’s plan to launch 4,000 such units annually in 2026 and 2027.

HDB said Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will also be included in the February launch with a waiting time of three years and one month.

Kim Keat Crest will offer 1,151 units of two‑room flexi, three‑ and four‑room flats, along with a rental block.

HDB said the upcoming Toa Payoh Integrated Development around Lorong 6 Toa Payoh will eventually add facilities such as a polyclinic, library, park and sports amenities.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat previously said the integrated development would be completed within the current term of government.

In total, 4,692 BTO flats will be launched across six projects in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines and Toa Payoh.