KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police in Terengganu have pledged that no officer will be shielded from disciplinary action if investigations confirm that a man was assaulted during a street-racing operation in Dungun.

According to Sinar Harian, state police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said a report was lodged after claims surfaced on social media that the man was beaten during Ops Samseng Jalanan, a coordinated clampdown targeting illegal motorcycle gangs in the district of Dungun.

He added an investigation paper has been opened under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which deals with causing grievous hurt, as police move to identify those responsible.

“I want to know who the perpetrator is — the individual allegedly involved in assaulting the complainant,” Mohd Khairi told reporters after attending the monthly assembly for the Terengganu police contingent today.

“If the allegation is proven and it involves personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, I will not protect anyone. Firm action will be taken.”

A short video clip of the operation went viral over the weekend, though Mohd Khairi noted that the alleged assault is not visible in the footage.

Even so, he said the claims are being treated seriously, with investigators instructed to piece together the full sequence of events.

The Dungun district police chief has been directed to conduct further inquiries, he added, including interviewing the complainant and tracking down potential eyewitnesses.

The viral post, shared yesterday, showed an injured man who alleged he was beaten during the operation — sparking questions about the conduct of officers deployed during the night-time sweep.

The same operation saw police seize 157 motorcycles after groups were found converting public roads around Dungun town into makeshift race circuits. Riders detained were aged between 15 and their early 30s.

The enforcement action covered a stretch from Jalan Batu 49 to the Alor Tempoyak traffic-light junction, as well as Jalan Lapangan Terbang Sura Hujung — locations identified through intelligence-gathering and complaints from local residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.