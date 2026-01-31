SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — Three men were taken to hospital after a collision involving four cars and a tipper truck on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) yesterday.

Police said that officers received a call about the crash at around 5.10pm on the SLE towards the Central Expressway, according to a report by the Straits Times.

They said a 39‑year‑old driver, a 30‑year‑old driver and a 30‑year‑old passenger were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, while the 40‑year‑old tipper truck driver is assisting with inquiries.

Footage from a dashcam circulating online shows a black hatchback travelling in the leftmost lane before a tipper truck in the next lane appears to drift sideways into its path.

The hatchback then shoots across several lanes, striking a white SUV rear‑first and spinning towards the right side of the expressway.

It eventually slams into the guard rails, where a silver sedan collides with it from the side.

The silver sedan appears to be hit from behind by a black MPV moments later.

The same video captures two SCDF ambulances on the opposite carriageway heading towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, though it is unclear if another incident occurred nearby.

The Land Transport Authority posted on X at 5.49pm that an accident on the SLE towards the CTE had caused congestion stretching to Mandai Avenue.

Police investigations are ongoing.