JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 1 — The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will be equipped with 100 immigration e-gate lanes at the Bukit Chagar Integrated Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex to streamline the cross-border clearance between the two countries.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the e-gate facilities form a core component of the co-located ICQ model, which allows passengers to complete Malaysian and Singapore immigration clearance within a single facility as part of their rail journey.

He said the high-capacity e-gate system is designed to support efficient passenger movement and reduce congestion, particularly during peak travel periods.

“In addition to the 100 e-gate lanes, the Bukit Chagar ICQ Complex will include 10 security screening lanes for body checks, 18 baggage scanners, and dedicated lanes for passengers travelling without luggage, all aimed at minimising bottlenecks and ensuring smooth passenger flow,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Zarif added that the implementation of e-gates, supported by close cooperation between Malaysian and Singapore immigration authorities, including QR-code passport clearance, would reduce reliance on manual checks and provide a more predictable border-crossing experience.

While time savings are important, he said the greater benefit lies in reliability and certainty, allowing commuters to better plan their daily journeys.

Mohd Zarif said the RTS Link is projected to carry 40,000 passengers per day at the start of operations, with ridership expected to grow to around 140,000 passengers daily, potentially accounting for 30 to 40 per cent of Causeway movements once the service matures.

The co-located ICQ facilities at Bukit Chagar are among the key features supporting the RTS Link’s objective of operating as a world-class international gateway, reinforcing the role of public transport as a dependable and preferred mode for cross-border travel when the system begins operations following construction completion on December 31, 2026.

He said as part of this approach, MRT Corp established a Project Information Centre at its RTS Link office, which features interactive kiosks showcasing key project information and virtual walkthroughs of the RTS alignment, helping visitors understand how the system functions as an integrated whole.

“In developing its customer experience framework, MRT Corp drew insights from established gateways such as KLIA and benchmarked its approach against international standards, including Changi Airport,” he said. — Bernama