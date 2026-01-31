KULIM, Jan 31 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the status of the investigation into the assault case involving the son of Pandan Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, will be determined based on the progress of the police investigation.

According to him, whether the case should be classified as No Further Action (NFA) or otherwise depends on the results and clues found in the investigation.

“When an incident occurs and then a police report is made, the real duty of the police is to conduct an investigation and this investigation will be carried out continuously and its progress depends on new clues that we find.

“So whether the classification of the case will be included as an NFA or otherwise at this stage, I leave it entirely to the professionalism of the police force,” he told reporters when met after the Kulim Bantuan Wang Ehsan flood aid presentation to flood victims here, today.

Saifuddin Nasution said he did not intend to give any direction that could be considered conclusive on the status of the police investigation into the case.

He said this was because the matter could be considered as interfering with the investigation process, if the police found new causes or clues in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said he continued to express sympathy for the incident involving the son of the former Economy Minister.

“I have contacted him to ask him how he is, not only when the incident happened, but also afterwards and I leave it to the professionalism of the police force,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Rafizi intended to send a letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail regarding the case involving the attack on his son.

Rafizi also plans to propose NFA status because no developments have been reported after six months of the attack.

In the incident on August 13 last year, Rafizi’s only son, aged 12, was attacked by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Putrajaya. — Bernama