GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — ‘Chetti Pusam’, celebrated by the Chettiar community on the eve of Thaipusam in Penang, was captivating with the elaborately decorated chariots and colourful procession accompanied by 90 peacock kavadi, around the Chettiar community in conjunction with Thaipusam tomorrow (February 1).

The Thaipusam celebration in this state continues to captivate as the Golden Chariot, first introduced in 2017, proudly carries the vel (spear), the sacred weapon of Lord Murugan, starting its journey as early as 6am from Queen Street towards the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga.

The Golden Chariot adorned with intricate carvings, the golden light, and colourful flowers contributed to the atmosphere, witnessed by thousands of local and international devotees and tourists who lined the procession route.

Hindu devotees carry ‘kavadi’ as an act of fulfilment of vows during the Silver Chariot procession in George Town January 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

About an hour later, the focus shifted to the equally mesmerising 132-year-old Silver Chariot as the historic vehicle carried the statue of Lord Murugan and moved from the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple on Penang Road to the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple on Jalan Air Terjun.

Meanwhile, Nattukottai Chettiar Temple managing trustee PRC Veerappan said the Silver Chariot, built in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India, and shipped to Penang in January 1894, was pulled by two bulls in turns.

He said that 16 pairs of bulls were used and changed approximately every 500 metres to ensure the welfare of the animals involved was maintained.

The use of bulls in chariot procession is a tradition honouring ‘Nandi’, the sacred bull considered the protector of Lord Shiva’s family in the Hindu tradition. Lord Murugan is the son of Lord Shiva.

Hindu devotees participate in the chariot procession along Lebuh Chulia in George Town January 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

A Bernama survey found that the entire route from Queen Street to the temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga was filled with throngs of waiting people, with the sounds of traditional Indian music such as Thavil and Natheswaram, and various traditional Indian dances accompanying the chariot’s movement.

Both the Golden and Silver Chariots’ processions are expected to arrive at their respective destinations early on Sunday morning, coinciding with Thaipusam tomorrow.

Meanwhile, thousands of coconuts were also piled up along Magazine Road and Datuk Keramat Road before being broken as part of a religious ritual, making them one of the main attractions of the Thaipusam celebrations in Penang.

The ritual was not only attended by Hindus, but also attracted the participation of Chinese and Bengali communities, and foreign tourists who were willing to wait for hours beside the piles of coconuts, awaiting the arrival of the chariots.

Coconuts broken by Hindu devotees are seen along Jalan Datuk Keramat in George Town January 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad, when contacted by Bernama, said the security situation so far is orderly and under control, with no untoward incidents reported.

He said the procession of both chariots also proceeded according to the set schedule, with the Golden Chariot at 6am followed by the Silver Chariot at 7am, and was closely monitored by the police.

He also advised devotees participating in the Thaipusam procession to avoid wearing excessive jewellery and to remain vigilant for their personal safety, learning from previous criminal incidents.

The Silver Chariot procession makes its way from the Kovil Veedu Temple on Lebuh Penang to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga in George Town January 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

“We don’t want what happened last year to repeat itself, when there was a syndicate from Sri Lanka that cut off devotees’ jewellery. So, we hope that if possible, devotees don’t need to wear jewellery, but if they do, they shouldn’t wear too much,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow expressed his appreciation to the temple management, volunteers, security agencies, and all parties who are collaborating to make the Thaipusam celebration a success.

He said the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple is the main focus in Penang for commemorating the victory of Lord Murugan against evil, symbolising devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual strength in upholding goodness for all mankind. — Bernama