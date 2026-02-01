KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen two bank accounts totalling about RM1 million as part of an investigation into an electronic waste (e-waste) management case involving the Director-General, Deputy Director-General and an assistant officer of the Department of Environment (DOE), as well as a member of the public.

A source said the freeze involves a company account containing about RM700,000 and an individual account with about RM300,000, in addition to the seizure of RM170,000 in cash.

“The investigation is now focusing on allegations of abuse of power and corruption, particularly the failure to take enforcement action against a scheduled waste management company linked to illegal waste disposal activities,” said the source.

Last Friday, the Director-General, Deputy Director-General and an assistant officer of the DOE were remanded for seven days until next Thursday, while the member of the public was remanded for three days until today.

The probe, led by the MACC Investigation Division, has been ongoing since January 19.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division Senior Director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the matter when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama