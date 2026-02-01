GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Penang will call up more individuals to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation into the alleged abuse of power involving a senior state government official.

“Yes, we will be calling up several other individuals to assist in the case, and I cannot comment any further because we are in the midst of conducting a thorough investigation,” Penang MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy said when met during the Thaipusam celebration at Jalan Kebun Bunga here today.

The media previously reported that the Penang MACC had opened an investigation paper into allegations of abuse of power involving a senior state government official over a land purchase using zakat (tithe) funds.

The MACC was reported to have said that the probe was initiated after a state assemblyman raised the issue during the state legislative assembly sitting late last year.

It was reported that the MACC investigation team had visited several offices to obtain relevant documents, which are currently being examined, and recorded statements from two individuals believed to be linked to the case.

Yesterday, the state government said it would give space to the MACC to carry out its investigation into the case.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was also quoted as saying that MACC investigations are underway, and that the state government would not interfere or conduct an internal probe. — Bernama