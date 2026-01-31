KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), through an integrated operation, detected and shut down the transmission activities of a fake base transceiver station (BTS) in Genting Highlands, Pahang recently.

In a statement today, the MCMC said the integrated operation carried out together with a telecommunications company was the result of continuous monitoring, technical intelligence, and network analysis to identify communication service disruptions and the spread of fraudulent SMS to users.

“On January 19, 2026, a team from MCMC successfully detected two vehicles being used to carry out transmission activities of the fake base station.

“Inspections at the location confirmed the interception of telecommunications networks believed to be used for sending fraudulent SMS messages to victims, thus proving that the activity was carried out in a planned manner,” according to the statement.

According to the MCMC, the fake BTS equipment and control devices have been seized for further investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

Anyone convicted under the relevant act can be fined up to RM1,000,000 or imprisoned for up to 10 years, or both, while an offence under Regulation 16, Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, carries a maximum fine of RM300,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

The MCMC affirmed that the commission will not tolerate any form of misuse of communication networks that could affect public safety and the integrity of the country’s telecommunications system.

In this regard, enforcement actions will continue to be enhanced to ensure the country’s communication network remains safe and protected, according to the MCMC. — Bernama