KUCHING, Feb 1 — A police probe into a 35-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a house break-in at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho turned into a car chase yesterday afternoon, when the suspect attempted to flee at the Mile 4 Mile flyover.

Kuching district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the team detected a white compact car driven by the suspect, who tried to escape when confronted by the police.

“During the incident, a police personnel sustained bodily injuries while attempting to apprehend the suspect.

“The suspect was eventually arrested by the operation team. Checks and a urine test found him positive for drugs, with 20 prior criminal records,” he said in a statement late last night.

Alexson added that the break-in case was reported on January 30, adding that the suspect is allegedly involved in several motorcycle thefts reported in Kuching.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 and Section 186 of the Penal Code. — The Borneo Post