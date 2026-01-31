KUCHING, Jan 31 — Sarawak has become the first state in Malaysia to establish a network of international secondary schools through a state-owned agency, marking a significant shift in its education strategy to produce globally competitive talent.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this in his officiating speech at the opening ceremony of Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School (YSISS) Kuching, held at the school’s multipurpose hall on Saturday.

“This is the first time, possibly in Malaysia, that a state government has established international schools through a Sarawak government-owned agency. We are developing five international schools,” he said.

He said the initiative reflected Sarawak’s commitment to providing equal access to high-quality education for students with potential, regardless of socio-economic background.

“In our policy, we want to provide sufficient knowledge to Sarawak children who have potential, regardless of their social status, whether from low-income, middle-income or well-to-do families.

“If we want to build a society with international standards, they must possess knowledge at an international level,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that education was the foundation for long-term development, innovation and national progress.

“That is the foundation for you to build your country as a well-advanced and developed country. You must be at the forefront. You cannot be a follower all the time. You must create something new,” he said.

He said Sarawak’s education policy was designed to produce individuals capable of succeeding anywhere in the world.

“If you are placed in the ocean, you will become an island. If you are placed on land, you will become a mountain.

“In other words, wherever you are placed, you can build something new and be accepted by the international community,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s policies were aligned with global priorities, particularly sustainability, renewable energy and advanced technology.

He noted that Sarawak had recently received recognition from an organisation under the United Nations Global Compact Network for its sustainable environmental development initiatives.

“The international community is watching us. We are under their radar. Yayasan Sarawak International School is on their radar,” he said.

He said Sarawak’s economy had transitioned from a conventional model to an advanced economy driven by renewable energy, hydrogen, semiconductors and innovation.

“The basic economy of Sarawak has now changed to an advanced economy. It is no longer a conventional economy,” he said.

Highlighting future industries, Abang Johari said Sarawak was investing in aerospace and satellite technology, particularly to enhance climate monitoring capabilities.

“We need a new way to observe weather patterns. We need advanced satellites that can pinpoint what will happen in a specific location.

“We must have our own satellite — a Sarawak-made satellite,” he said.

He said Sarawak was focusing on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and CubeSat technology, supported by the establishment of the Faculty of Aerospace at i-CATS University College.

“We want Sarawak students to learn about the science of outer space. Hopefully, we can build CubeSats and send them into space,” he said.

Abang Johari poses for a photo with YSISS students. — The Borneo Post pic

On the education structure, Abang Johari said Sarawak had adopted a dual system combining the national education policy with the Cambridge syllabus for international schools.

“We comply with national requirements, but with the Cambridge syllabus, your standard is a world standard,” he said, adding that YSISS students would also sit for SPM subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, History and Moral Education.

He said strong emphasis was placed on STEM subjects, mathematics and multilingual proficiency, including English.

“English is no longer a colonial language. It is an international language. Sarawak children must master English, in addition to Bahasa Malaysia,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Sarawak’s youth, Abang Johari said Sarawak students had demonstrated their ability to compete on the global stage.

“Wherever Sarawak children are placed, they will succeed on the world stage. With that, I wish you all the best,” he added.

Also present were Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn and his deputy Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Yayasan Sarawak International Education Sendirian Berhad Board of Director chairman Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong and CEO Noranne Adam Assim, Yayasan Sarawak director Datu Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and YSISS Kuching principal Jimali Sunang. — The Borneo Post