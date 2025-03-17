KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A seven-year-old Singaporean boy died in hospital today after being thrown from a car in a collision with a lorry in Johor.

Johor police said the accident occurred at around 10.30pm yesterday along Jalan Pantai towards Permas Jaya when the lorry driver, 57, allegedly lost control and crashed into the Singapore-registered car.

According to the police, the lorry driver, who did not have a valid licence and tested positive for methamphetamine, has been detained and is under investigation.

The boy was travelling with his parents, a two-year-old sibling, and an Indonesian woman.

He was taken to a private hospital but died from his injuries at around 3am today while his father and another passenger remain under treatment.