SINGAPORE, March 16 – A 57-year-old British man is set to be charged in court tomorrow for allegedly using abusive language against an airline staff member and damaging property at Changi Airport.

CNA quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi saying that harassment or abusive behaviour toward airport and airline staff would not be tolerated as it disrupts operations and compromises safety.

“The police take a serious view of such acts and will not hesitate to take action against those who do so,” the commander of the Airport Police Division reportedly said.

The report said the police were alerted on March 8 to an incident at Terminal 3, where the man was reportedly shouting at a female airline staff member and damaging a wall in a gate hold room.

Investigations revealed that he had misplaced his mobile phone after boarding a flight from Singapore to London and decided to leave the aircraft to search for it at the airport lounge he had previously visited.

A female airline staff member at the gate holding room checked with lounge staff and informed him that no mobile phone had been found.

As the flight’s departure time was approaching, she advised him that leaving the room would result in him being offloaded.

The man then allegedly responded with abusive and derogatory remarks before kicking and damaging a wall panel of the aerobridge as he walked back towards the aircraft.

He was subsequently removed from the flight, and officers from the Airport Police Division were called in.

If convicted of using abusive words, the man could face a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,650), a jail term of up to six months, or both.

For mischief causing destruction to property, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.



