SINGAPORE, March 15 — Singaporean drivers are expected to wait for over two hours to reach Woodlands Checkpoint when entering Malaysia from today, its Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said today.

In a Facebook post this morning, ICA said this is due to slow-moving traffic from Malaysia as the one-week school holidays start in Singapore this weekend.

“Very heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia,” the ICA wrote.

“Departure car queue is beyond Woodlands Avenue 3, Exit 10A and estimated waiting time to Woodlands Checkpoint is more than 2 hours.”

Last week, the ICA had already warned that travellers from Singapore heading north to Malaysia can expect congestion at land checkpoints during the March school holidays and Aidilfitri long weekend.

The ICA said it expected heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from March 14 to 24, and again from March 28 to April 1.

It also suggested that travellers consider taking buses into Malaysia instead of driving.

The ICA recorded over three million travellers crossing Woodlands and Tuas during the Chinese New Year season from January 24 to 30, adding that car travellers had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration checks during peak periods.

It recorded over 521,000 travellers crossing on January 24 alone.



