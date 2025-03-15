KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Three people were injured, including one with a broken leg, after an express bus heading to Cameron Highlands skidded off the road near Dewan MRA, Pos Slim, Jalan Simpang Pulai, this morning.

In a statement, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department was alerted to the incident at 5.30am.

A team of nine firefighters from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station arrived to find the bus, carrying 23 Singaporean passengers, had veered onto the roadside.

“The driver sustained a broken leg and was pulled from the bus by bystanders, while two passengers suffered minor injuries,” he said.

He added that the injured were handed over to the Health Ministry for further treatment and that the operation ended at 6.41am.