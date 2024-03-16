SINGAPORE, March 16 — Dry, warm weather is expected to continue for the first few days of the coming fortnight, with the daily maximum temperature forecast to exceed 35°C on several days.

Localised short-duration thundery showers are forecast on some afternoons, particularly in the final week of March.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media statement on Friday (March 15) that the total rainfall for the remainder of the month is expected to be below average over most of Singapore.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range around 34°C and 35°C on most days.

In its review of the weather condition for the first half of March, the weather agency said that thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons.

The highest daily total rainfall of 98.6mm was recorded on March 4 at Buona Vista.

“Most parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight of March 2024,” it added.

“Changi registered rainfall of 135 per cent above average, and Mandai registered rainfall of 34 per cent below average.”

During this period, the daily maximum temperature ranged between 31.6°C and 36°C, with the highest temperature of 36°C recorded at Sentosa Island on March 13.

More information on the daily weather forecast is available on the websites of MSS or the National Environment Agency. The public may also download and use the myENV mobile application. — TODAY