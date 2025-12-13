SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack at Boon Lay Drive on December 6, Singapore police said.

The suspect is scheduled to be charged today for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, The Straits Times reported.

Authorities had been tracing him after a 58-year-old man was found injured at the void deck of Block 188 at around 7pm on the day of the incident.

The victim was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

Police were also reported to have seized two knives and a chopper from the scene.

If found guilty, the suspect faces a maximum seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.