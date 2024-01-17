SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Prevailing wet weather is likely to continue in the coming fortnight, with short-duration thundery showers expected on several afternoons in the fourth week of January, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said yesterday (January 16).

Widespread continuous rain, occasionally heavy and thundery, is forecast between January 18 and 20, the weather agency said in a statement.

Rainfall for the second half of January is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature is likely to range between 23°C and 29°C on days with continuous rain, with the maximum temperature ranging between 32°C and 33°C on most days for the rest of the fortnight.

In its review of the weather condition for the first half of January, MSS said that thundery showers fell over most parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, extending into the night on some days.

The highest daily total rainfall of 121mm was recorded on January 4 at Pulau Tekong.

During this period, the daily maximum temperature was below 33°C on all except for two days, with the highest temperature of 33.6°C recorded at Clementi on January 2.

“Well above average rainfall was registered across the island in the first half of January,” the weather agency said.

More information on the daily weather forecast is available on the websites of MSS or the National Environment Agency. The public may also download and use the myENV mobile application. ― TODAY