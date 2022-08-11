Third Warrant Officer Jeffrey Heng (pictured right) is recovering in hospital after a bad landing (left) during the National Day Parade on August 9, 2022. — NDPeeps/YouTube and Ng Eng Hen/Facebook pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The member of the Red Lions parachute team who made a hard landing at the National Day Parade on Tuesday (Aug 9) is in stable condition, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Wednesday.

And in spite of his injuries, no surgery is required, Ng added.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng, who was the last of 10 parachutists to land during the National Day Parade, skidded on the pavement and fell to the ground entangled in his parachute. The incident happened at about 6.10pm on The [email protected] Bay.

“Chief of Defence Force and Chief of Army visited him. We are glad to report that he is stable. Suffered some injuries due to hard landing, but no surgery required. He will need time and some rehab but full recovery is expected,” Ng wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui from Tampines Group Representation Constituency posted on her Facebook page that 3WO Heng was “stable and can be discharged in a few days”. In response to queries from TODAY, she said that he would be discharged in three days.

In its Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the Singapore Army said that 3WO Heng is recovering well.

“Parachuting at The Float can be tricky, with strong crosswinds, gusty currents and disruptive airflow.

“Thankfully, 3WO Jeffrey applied his training and adopted the Parachute Landing Fall upon the hard landing, and thus avoided major injuries.

“Thanks to our fellow Singaporeans for all their well wishes and support. We wish 3WO Jeffrey a speedy recovery!” — TODAY