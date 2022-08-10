A Red Lion parachutist suffers an incident during his landing at the National Day Parade 2022. ― Picture via YouTube/NDPeeps

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — A member of the Red Lions parachute team was stretchered off from the Marina Bay Floating Platform after an incident at his landing during the National Day Parade (August 9).

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in an update on 3rd Warrant Officer Jeffrey Heng's condition in a Facebook post about an hour after the incident said that he is currently stable, alert and conscious, and is receiving medical attention.

“Let's all wish Jeffrey a quick recovery,” he wrote.

Early on during the parade at about 6.10pm, the skydiver, who skidded instead of landing on his feet, fell upon touching down and was entangled in his parachute.

He was the last of 10 parachutists to land during the 57th National Day Parade.

Spectators at the parade went noticeably quiet during his landing.

Medics then rushed out to carry him off the platform on a stretcher.

NDP hosts provided spectators with an update of the parachutist's condition at about 7.15pm.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a Facebook post published around the same time said: “On behalf of all of us at Mindef and SAF (Singapore Armed Forces), we wish our Red Lion 3WO Jeffrey Heng a speedy recovery. We would like to thank Singaporeans for their concern and support.”

Last year, one of the Red Lions also had a hard landing during a test free-fall jump on July 15.

The skydiver, who was parachuting onto a field near Junction 8 mall, had a flag attached to him which got caught in the grass as he was about to land. ― TODAY