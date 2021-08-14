Facebook post claiming 3-year-old died from Covid-19 at KKH ‘a total fabrication’, says Singapore health official

The Ministry of Health called out a Facebook post claiming that a three-year-old had died from Covid-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital as ‘a total fabrication’. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — A Facebook post claiming that a three-year-old had died from Covid-19 at KK Women’s and Childrens Hospital (KKH) is “a total fabrication”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today (Aug 14).

“The Ministry of Health would like to call out a Facebook post circulating online that a three-year-old preschooler has died from Covid-19 at KKH, and that this death was deliberately not reported,” the ministry said in a post on Facebook.

“This is completely untrue and a total fabrication. As of August 14, there has been no child who has died from Covid-19 at KKH.”

MOH’s statement came after a Facebook user published a post claiming that a three-year-old had died from the coronavirus at KKH. The post had been shared nearly 200 times as of this evening.

MOH said: “We urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation.”

As of today, seven people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore this month. They were aged between 34 and 84 years old, based on MOH’s daily updates. CNA. — TODAY