PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today gave the police full support in tackling what he described as racially-charged issues, telling them of their obligation to preserve harmony amid communal tension over houses of worship.

The assertion came amid uproar over the destruction of a temple by a group of vigilantes in Rawang, Selangor, believed to have happened last night.

Speaking at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here, Saifuddin said enforcement agencies under his watch must protect all houses of worship, and any questions around its legality must be dealt with accordingly through the rule of law.

“Issues touching race and religion is so emotive…in dealing with situations like this, something that can threaten harmony, and in which communication about these issues can be incomplete and vague, it can lead to trouble,” the minister said.

“As such from KDN, our position is we must deal with these problems using the rule of law, using the right processes and not by emotions or sentiments,” he added.

“If this is about land use rights, urban planning, let it be dealt with according to the right laws. We must not allow any parties to take matters into their own hands, and create provocations. This is extremely dangerous.”

MORE TO COME