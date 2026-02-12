KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to read the explanations given by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki on recent reports about his alleged shareholdings.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Anwar also questioned critics levelling accusations and insulting remarks against Azam for carrying out his responsibilities.

“Read his (Azam Baki’s) explanation,” Anwar said, after attending the 2026 ACCCIM Chinese New Year reception at the Sunway Resorts Hotel last night.

“Why insult people who do their work?

“Listen to the explanations made by the respective individuals,” he added.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg published a report alleging that Azam held stakes worth RM800,000 in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd — which the news portal claimed breached shareholding regulations for public servants in Malaysia.

Azam, however, maintained that the shares in question were properly declared to the Public Service Department in 2025 and fully disposed of within the same year.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department M. Kulasegaran also confirmed Azam’s statement in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday and added that there were no regulations or requirements capping investments for civil servants.

Azam is expected to file a defamation suit against Bloomberg over the reports.