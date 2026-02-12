KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Police have arrested a woman suspected of feeding her three children with a dangerous liquid believed to be methadone, leaving one of them dead, in Kajang this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the case and said the 35-year-old suspect was detained in Kajang.

“Yes, I confirm that one child has died while two others are receiving treatment at a hospital. A full media statement will be issued soon,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier, the media reported that an 11-year-old boy died while his two younger brothers, aged nine and five, were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Hospital Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Kajang, after they were allegedly fed with methadone at a house in Sungai Ramal Baru. — Bernama