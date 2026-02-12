KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Police have arrested four men in connection with the trespassing and demolition of a temple built without proper approval in Rawang, Selangor, following a complaint from a local resident.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said parts of the temple were demolished without prior notice or discussion with the local authorities or the complainant.

He said the men, aged 26 to 39, were detained and a backhoe tractor seized. A police investigation paper has been opened under Sections 427, 295, 504 and 447 of the Penal Code.

Shazeli also urged the public to avoid speculation or statements that could inflame racial or religious tensions, and assured that the investigation will be conducted professionally, transparently and fairly.

Those with information on the incident can contact investigating officer Insp Eqhmal Hakimi Zainodin at 013-6117371 or the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) at 03-61262222.

Earlier, a campaign activist who protested against the illegal temple was also detained for allegedly demolishing the structure in Taman Rawang Perdana yesterday. — Bernama