Holland Village restaurant ordered to shut, 6 persons fined for flouting rules on first day of Phase 2 reopening

People wait to cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, inSingapore June 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — A restaurant in Holland Village has been ordered to shut after it failed to ensure its customers adhere to safe management practices yesterday (June 19), the first day of phase two of the circuit breaker exit.

British Indian Curry Hut, which is located along Lorong Mambong, was ordered to close on Saturday with immediate effect, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a press statement. The restaurant will only be allowed to do takeaways next week and open for dining in from June 29, “provided it has shown that it is able to implement safe management measures for its customers”.

The outdoor refreshment areas of all eateries along the sidewalks of Lorong Mambong will also be removed, with the street reopened to traffic to prevent people from gathering.

“All F&B outlets along this stretch will have to ensure that their customers dine only within their premises, and are not loitering or drinking outside,” URA said.

“Enforcement officers also conducted checks in the vicinity and fines were issued to five individuals for violating safe distancing rules,” it added. Investigations are ongoing for other possible breaches of safe distancing measures.

Writing on Facebook, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that based on the authorities’ inspections, the crowds were largely gathering outside British Indian Curry Hut.

“Our officers will continue their patrols islandwide, especially in popular nightspots, and will take immediate actions against any individuals or business flouting the safe distancing rules,” said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force.

He warned that individuals who flout the rules will be fined, “even if it’s a first offence, and egregious cases will be charged and prosecuted in court”. Those holding work passes risk having their passes revoked.

“Likewise any business operator who is unable to comply with the safe management measures will be ordered to close (even for a first offence), and will face possible penalties and charges. I call on all business operators to do the right thing,” he said.

“There’s no point rushing to open, only to fall short of the new safe management requirements. You will end up with further closures and disruptions for your business. Worse, you will be endangering the lives of your customers and staff.”

URA urged everyone to “continue to play their part to prevent the transmission of Covid-19”.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down even as we move into Phase 2,” it added. ― TODAY