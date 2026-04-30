KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Veteran actress Datuk Seri Maria Abdullah, better known as Maria Menado, died at a hospital in Damansara today of old age. She was 94.

Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah said in a statement that Maria Menado breathed her last at about 12.25pm, with family members by her side.

He said the remains would be taken to Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Bukit Damansara at 4pm before being laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers.

“Seniman expresses its condolences to the family of the late Maria Menado and prays that her soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said.

Maria Menado was a renowned Malay film star of the 1950s and early 1960s, appearing in over 20 films.

She was named Best Actress for Pontianak at the 1957 Malaysian Film Festival and earlier won Best Supporting Actress for Penghidupan in 1952.

Apart from her acting career, Maria Menado was also involved in film production. — Bernama