Malaysia’s National Transfer Accounts (NTA) 2022 show how income and spending shift across life stages, with people relying on family and government support when young and old, and generating surplus mainly in their working years.

Unlike GDP, NTA tracks who pays for consumption, mapping resource flows through the market, government and households — including often unseen family support.

With nearly 70 per cent of Malaysians in the working-age group but an ageing population ahead, NTA highlights growing pressure on workers to sustain future retirees and guide policy on pensions, healthcare and taxes.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — When the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) released its National Transfer Accounts (NTA) 2022, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin described it as a way to capture a simple but often overlooked reality: Malaysians rely on one another at different stages of life.

NTA is a framework that tracks how income and consumption are distributed across age groups, while showing how resources flow between generations.

At its core, the framework breaks the economy down by age.

In childhood and youth, individuals consume more than they produce, relying on families and the government for support. This shifts during the working years, when people begin earning income and eventually generate a surplus.

According to Uzir, Malaysians typically enter this surplus phase between their late 20s and mid-50s, when earnings exceed consumption. In later years, as income declines, individuals once again depend on savings, family support and public transfers.

Beyond GDP: Tracking who pays

Unlike traditional indicators such as GDP, which measure overall economic output, NTA focuses on who ultimately finances consumption.

It traces how resources move through three main channels:

The market: through wages and employment

The government: through taxes and public spending

Households: through family support

The framework also captures transfers within families — such as parents supporting children or adults caring for elderly relatives — which are typically not reflected in national accounts.

A lifecycle view of the economy

NTA divides life into three broad economic phases:

Youth (0–14 years): Consumption exceeds production, with heavy reliance on family and government support for education, healthcare and daily needs.

Working age (15–64 years): Individuals generate income through employment and generally produce more than they consume.

Old age (65+ years): Income declines while consumption continues, creating another phase of dependency supported by savings, family transfers and public systems.

A key concept in NTA is the lifecycle deficit.

Most individuals run a deficit early and later in life, when consumption exceeds income. Only during their prime working years do they generate a surplus, which is effectively redistributed across society.

This surplus helps fund education, healthcare and support for older persons, either within families or through public systems.

Why it matters for Malaysia

In 2022, Malaysia’s population stood at 32.7 million, with nearly 70 per cent in the working-age group. However, the country is also ageing, with a rising share of older persons and an increasing dependency ratio.

NTA offers policymakers a tool to assess how sustainable current systems are, especially as fewer workers will need to support more dependents in the future.

DOSM said the framework can support evidence-based policymaking to manage demographic changes more effectively.

It can also guide decisions on key areas such as:

Retirement and pension systems

Healthcare funding

Education investment

Tax structures

Income redistribution

Uzir said more detailed NTA data — including breakdowns by state and income group — is being developed, which could allow for more targeted policy responses.

At a broader level, NTA reframes the economy as an intergenerational system.

It underscores a fundamental reality: no age group is economically independent — each stage of life depends on another.

For Malaysia, the challenge ahead is ensuring that today’s working population can generate sufficient surplus, save adequately, and sustain a system capable of supporting a rapidly ageing society.