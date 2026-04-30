KLUANG, April 30 — The implementation of the work-from-home (WFH) initiative has begun to show a significant impact, saving RM1.9 million in RON95 petrol subsidies, equivalent to 979,632 litres, over 10 days since April 15.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the savings involved 120,816 litres of petrol, or RM239,215.68 per day.

“Although the figure may not seem large, I view it as a meaningful contribution from civil servants in helping the government manage financial pressures arising from the crisis in West Asia,” he told reporters here.

He said 20,136 civil servants are currently participating in the WFH arrangement, up from 15,452 on April 15.

He also stressed that the initiative does not affect public service delivery, as it only involves tasks that do not require physical presence in the office, and is being implemented three days a week.

“The WFH arrangement does not apply on Mondays to allow officers to receive work assignments, and Fridays, which are meant for productivity assessments,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that the WFH policy has been implemented in several countries since the COVID-19 pandemic, including Singapore, with performance monitored through productivity tracking and key performance indicators (KPIs) assessed by respective supervisors.

Right now, the initiative is part of a strategic government effort to strengthen readiness in facing global energy challenges following tensions in West Asia, he said.

Earlier, Wan Ahmad Dahlan visited three ailing retirees, including former radiographer Md Suli Daud, 70, who is paralysed and bedridden, and presented him with essential supplies and a special hospital bed.

He also presented the other two with food baskets and electric wheelchairs.

The visit aims to provide support to government retirees facing health and financial difficulties, reflecting the government’s continued commitment to their welfare. — Bernama