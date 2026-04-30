KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — For the past six years, Astro Originals has served as a platform for stories rooted in local society, continuing to evolve with each new generation of storytellers.

Like last year’s offerings, many of these projects show filmmakers unafraid to venture into new territory — a trend that continues with the upcoming Good Boys Go To Heaven.

Created by Astro Shaw and directed by Ariff Zulkarnain, the series marks the company’s move into the psychological thriller genre, helmed by acclaimed screenwriter and Festival Filem Malaysia (FFM) award winner Mira Mustaffa.

The first episode, which screened last night at TGV KLCC and attended by Malay Mail, left audiences visibly shaken and hooked from the outset.

The story follows Yasser, a father forced to confront every parent’s worst nightmare when his son, Ahyan, goes missing.

The series explores trauma in depth, examining how such experiences affect not only individuals, but also those around them.

Why the script left its stars in tears

Beyond its gripping premise, the series is anchored by a strong ensemble cast.

The lineup includes Beto Kusyairy as Yasser, fresh off recent projects such as Gayong 2 and Libang Libu.

Upon first hearing the story idea from Mira and Ariff, he admitted he was immediately moved to tears, noting that the issue remains a taboo subject.

“I think this is the first time in our industry we are trying to show the audience a perspective from people who are dealing with trauma and mental health issues, while also highlighting how people around them are often judged.

“I hope what I felt during the process can also be felt by the audience later,” he said.

Zahirah MacWilson, who plays Dahlia, shared that the role required her to dig deeply both as a mother and an actor, describing it as unlike anything she had encountered before.

“I have never come across a character and script like this.

“The moment I read some of the scenes, tears started rolling down, and I couldn’t stop,” she said.

“It’s really important for us to be aware of these things, whether it happens to a child or an adult.

“These are things people need to talk about and be more open with,” she concluded.

The cast also features Firdaus Karim (Bahamin), Malek McCrone (Zayd), Amerul Affendi (Inspector Kamal), Amanda Ang (Sergeant Leona), Sky Iskandar (Ustaz Reyhan), and young talent Sayf Mikael as Ahyan.

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, head of Astro Shaw, speaks during yesterday’s ‘Good Boys Go To Heaven’ press conference at KLCC. — Picture courtesy of Astro Originals

A thriller rooted in a real-world crisis

While not new, the issues of trauma and child disappearance remain deeply concerning both globally and in Malaysia.

In Malaysia alone, about 14,000 cases of missing children have been reported since 2014 — a figure that underscores the urgency of the topic.

“Through this series, we hope to raise greater awareness and encourage meaningful conversations, ensuring these stories are not merely momentary headlines, but ones that truly resonate and stay with audiences,” said Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, executive producer of Good Boys Go To Heaven, head of Astro Shaw, and vice-president of Malay Nusantara Business at Astro.

She also noted that the series is not easy or comfortable to watch, but emphasised that the more sensitive and uncomfortable the issue, the more important it is to bring it into the mainstream.

The team also worked with experts in child psychology and the medical field to ensure the subject was handled responsibly, given its highly sensitive nature.

“Ultimately, this is an issue that should be told,” Jastina concluded.

Good Boys Go To Heaven premieres on May 8, airing every Friday at midnight on On Demand, and at 9pm on Astro Ria (CH 104) and Astro Citra (CH 108).